12:31 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Were MKs duped by Messianic Chabad gathering? Read more Messianic gathering held their own event parallel to International Conference of Chabad emissaries, leading to error. ► ◄ Last Briefs