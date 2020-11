9:02 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Discovery in the North: Fortress from the time of King David discovered in the Golan Read more 3000-year-old fortified complex unearthed in northern Israel, the first such fort to be found in the Golan from the era of King David. ► ◄ Last Briefs