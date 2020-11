9:12 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Businessman donating Torah: 'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' Read more Businessman Eyal Greenbaum calls donating Torah scroll to 'Seeach Sod' org for special ed children an 'opportunity from the Almighty.' ► ◄ Last Briefs