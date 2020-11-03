|
05:39
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20
Poll: Biden narrowly leads in Florida
Joe Biden appeared to take a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Florida in the final days of the 2020 US election campaign, with the two candidates locked in a dead heat in North Carolina and Arizona, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Monday, one day before Americans go to the polls.
A week earlier, Reuters/Ipsos polls showed Trump and Biden in a statistical tie across the three states.
Last Briefs