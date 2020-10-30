Outgoing coronavirus project manager Professor Ronni Gamzu predicted on Friday that a vaccine for the virus will be available in several months.

"I am confident that the companies, in the third and fourth phases, will make achievements and that the vaccine will arrive within three to six months," he said in an interview on the Ofira & Berkovic show which airs on Channel 12.

