22:12 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Woman brutally beaten by husband: 'Fresh lease on life' Read more Shira Isakov of Mizpe Ramon, who survived a murder attempt by her husband, released from the hospital: 'Optimistic and stronger than ever.' ► ◄ Last Briefs