11:05 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Leah Goldin: Establish force of women to return missing boys Marking day of Matriarch Rachel's passing, Dr. Leah Goldin calls to form women's force to find way to return boys from Hamas captivity.