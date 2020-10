17:30 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Health Minister: 'We're opening slowly to avoid 3rd lockdown' Read more Health Minister visits Ziv Hospital in Tzfat: 'Quite a few businesses will return to activity this coming Sunday.' ► ◄ Last Briefs