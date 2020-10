18:08 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Court okays demolition of home of terrorist who murdered rabbi Read more Supreme Court rejects appeal to cancel demolition plans for home of Arab terrorist who stabbed Rabbi Shai Ohayon to death. ► ◄ Last Briefs