22:00 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 'US promised to preserve Israel's QME for the next 4 years' Read more Security official says agreement signed between Defense Minister Gantz and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is very important.