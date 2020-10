19:04 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 'Little Western Wall' thoroughly cleaned for first time Read more Jerusalem and Heritage Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz orders cleaning of the Kotel Ha-Katan after years of neglect at prayer site. ► ◄ Last Briefs