|
16:38
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20
"Biden a tool of the radical wing of the Democrat Party"
Media and legal strategist Gideon Israel stated in an interview with Arutz Sheva that the Democrat party has undergone a major transformation since the days of President Clinton and is now a tool of the radical wing of the Democrat party.
In the interveiw, Israel spoke about the book he published: "Broken Values - How the democratic party platform betrays its followers and america".
Last Briefs