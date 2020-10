12:14 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Moroccan blogger persecuted by state media for pro-Israel views Read more "When I first visited Israel, they slandered me and threatened to kill me, but I was not afraid. This time I'm scared." ► ◄ Last Briefs