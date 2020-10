09:14 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Suspicion reservists leaked Minister Gila Gamliel's file Read more IDF suspects military personnel entered epidemiological test database and leaked details of Minister Gamliel, causing 'unusual incident'. ► ◄ Last Briefs