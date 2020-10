19:55 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Harvard professor: 'Zero mortality, 1.8 mil children in Sweden schools since March' Read more Prof. Martin Kulldorff: 'Focus protection on the high-risk group.' ► ◄ Last Briefs