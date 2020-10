21:28 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Dr. Avshalom Kor's mother passes away Read more Sarah Kor passed away at age of 92, leaving 28 grandchildren. 'She became last generation of bondage and first generation of redemption.' ► ◄ Last Briefs