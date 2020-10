21:11 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Jabotinsky's birthday: The Lion's Roar Read more To honor 140th birthday of Ze'ev Jabotinsky, here is a long and dramatic excerpt from Tzvi Fishman’s historical novel, 'The Lion's Roar'. ► ◄ Last Briefs