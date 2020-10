23:26 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 29, 5781 , 17/10/20 Tishrei 29, 5781 , 17/10/20 First time: Right-leaning coalition in national institutions Read more Zionist institutions include Jewish Agency, JNF, Zionist Histadrut, and Keren Hayesod. ► ◄ Last Briefs