11:03 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 Tishrei 26, 5781 , 14/10/20 MK Zohar: Mandelblit must resign, cancel indictments against PM Read more Following publication of private conversations, Zohar claims a lot more could come out, information that could "put Mandelblit behind bars." ► ◄ Last Briefs