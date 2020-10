12:38 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Tishrei 25, 5781 , 13/10/20 Hadassah hospital: Claim we treated Belzer Rebbe is fake news Read more Haaretz correspondent had alleged that Hadassah set up special ICU in Rebbe's home when he contracted coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs