20:24 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Sukkah on wheels MDA ambulance driver goes on special holiday mission MDA medic, Jonathan Spitzer, built a mobile sukkah towed by an ambulance, and traveled around the country to spread the holiday spirit.