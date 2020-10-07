Islamic Jihad: We're interested in joining the PLO

Ziad al-Nakhala, leader of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, called on the PLO to revoke its recognition of the "Zionist entity" and to rebuild the PLO in such a way that it becomes a framework that represents all Palestinian organizations.

Speaking on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic Jihad, Nakhala advocated the declaration of a "stage of national liberation" in which priority will be given to the resistance against Israel in all its characteristics and the realization of national unity.