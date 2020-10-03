Trump 'fatigued but in good spirits', says doctor

White House physician Sean Conley said on Friday that President Donald Trump “remains fatigued but in good spirits” and has received a cocktail of polyclonal antibodies as a precautionary measure after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

“As a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. He completed the infusion without incident,” Conley said in a memorandum issued Friday afternoon and quoted by The Hill.

