14:03 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Gamzu: 'I recommended not closing country' Read more COVID-19 coordinator says hermetic closure will lead to more significant reduction in morbidity: 'Government decision is message to public.'