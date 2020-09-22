|
06:18
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20
PA security forces arrest supporters of Abbas rival
Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces arrested over half a dozen supporters of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ longtime political rival, Mohammed Dalhan, a spokesman for his faction said Monday, according to Reuters.
Dahlan, a former security chief in Gaza under Abbas' Fatah faction, was ousted from the party in 2011 and fled to Dubai. His home in Ramallah was later raided by PA security forces.
Last Briefs