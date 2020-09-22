Suspect in poisoned letter sent to White House identified

A woman from the Canadian province of Quebec suspected of sending a contaminated letter to the White House has been identified as Pascale Cécile Véronique Ferrier, the Montreal Gazette reported on Monday.

The letter, containing the poison ricin, was intercepted at a US government facility that screens mail addressed to President Donald Trump, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. Five other letters addressed to law enforcement agents in Hidalgo, Tex., were also intercepted.