|
04:09
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20
Suspect in poisoned letter sent to White House identified
A woman from the Canadian province of Quebec suspected of sending a contaminated letter to the White House has been identified as Pascale Cécile Véronique Ferrier, the Montreal Gazette reported on Monday.
The letter, containing the poison ricin, was intercepted at a US government facility that screens mail addressed to President Donald Trump, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. Five other letters addressed to law enforcement agents in Hidalgo, Tex., were also intercepted.
Last Briefs