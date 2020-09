10:32 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Elul 29, 5780 , 18/09/20 Would you like to have Maxine Waters as presdient? Read more The specter of Pres.Waters is why you must vote for Republicans for Congress even if your presidential vote goes to the Democrats. Opinion. ► ◄ Last Briefs