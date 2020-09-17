'I hope an agreement with Saudi Arabia is within reach'

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen on Wednesday commented on the signing of the peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, telling Channel 13 News in an interview that he "very much hopes that an agreement with Saudi Arabia is within reach."

"There are considerable efforts to bring more countries under the same atmosphere of peace and normalization with Israel, and I am very much in favor. I am convinced that this is possible. I am definitely looking forward to good news, I hope that maybe even this year."