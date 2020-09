18:36 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 MK Nitzan Horowitz: 'Peace for relinquishing sovereignty and freezing construction' Read more Meretz Chair claims he learned UAE agreement also includes Judea/Samaria construction freeze. Source close to Prime Minister denies. ► ◄ Last Briefs