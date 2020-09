16:50 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Netanyahu, actress Mayim Bialik speak at Rabbi Steinsaltz event Read more Event pays tribute to renowned Torah scholar Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz a month after his passing. ► ◄ Last Briefs