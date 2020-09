17:03 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20 Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20 'Do you really think there's no coronavirus in Tel Aviv?' Read more "98 percent of yeshiva students don't have any symptoms, but they forced them to be tested anyway, and this is the result." ► ◄ Last Briefs