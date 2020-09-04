IAEA: Iran's enriched uranium at more than 10 times the limit

The UN's nuclear watchdog said on Friday that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium now stands at more than ten times the limit set down in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, AFP reports.

The limit was set at 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of enriched uranium in a particular compound form, which is the equivalent of 202.8 kg of uranium.

