16:19 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 Elul 12, 5780 , 01/09/20 'Rabbi' suspected of sexual assault identified Read more Be'er Sheva court lifts gag order, extends arrest of 'rabbi' accused of sexually assaulting two women. Police: There may be other victims. ► ◄ Last Briefs