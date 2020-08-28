'IAEA has important responsibility in keeping nuclear deal'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday stressed the "important responsibility" of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in keeping the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the name of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"In addition to its technical and specialized duties regarding the Safeguards Agreement and the Additional Protocol, which Iran is implementing voluntarily, the IAEA has an important responsibility, too, with regards to the JCPOA and the preservation of this multilateral agreement," Rouhani said during a meeting with the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the Xinhua news agency reported.