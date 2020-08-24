Bill to delay budget approved for second and third readings

The Knesset Finance Committee early Monday morning approved for its second and third readings the bill that would allow for a 120-day postponement of the deadline to approve the budget.

The bill is based on a compromise proposed by MK Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) which is meant to resolve the coalition crisis over the budget. The compromise stipulated that the deadline for the approval of the budget would be postponed by 100 days, but during the night it was decided to change the deadline for the approval of the budget to December 23.