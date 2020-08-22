US: France and Britain are 'abdicating their duty' on Iran

The US on Friday accused China, Britain and France of "abdicating their duty" as it pushed to maintain an arms embargo and restore broader UN sanctions on Iran.

"We don't need anybody's permission to initiate snapback," Brian Hook, the State Department's Special Representative for Iran, told reporters, according to AFP, referring to the mechanism activated by Washington on Thursday to restore sanctions.

