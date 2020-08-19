President Trump announces posthumous pardon for suffragette

One hundred years to the day after the ratification of the 19th Amendment that granted women the right to vote in the United States of America, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he intends to grant a posthumous pardon to one of the most prominent figures in the women’s suffrage movement.

Fox News reports that Susan B. Anthony will be the beneficiary of this presidential pardon; Anthony died in 1906 and did not merit to see the fruits of her efforts.