17:04 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Can the Beirut explosion lead to a civil war? Read more Lebanon faces a difficult situation. Hezbollah is not Mubarak. Protests will not cause Hezbollah to go and leave Lebanon alone. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs