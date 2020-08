18:05 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Dr. Moti Kedar: 'Trump will add as many states to agreement as possible' Read more Dr Kedar believes Gulf states' fear of Trump loss and Iran strengthening lead them to mobilize for agreement to raise Trump's approval. ► ◄ Last Briefs