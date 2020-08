19:47 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 5,000 Air Force strikes in the last 5 years Read more IAF releases data on the 'war between the wars' to prevent Iran's military entrenchment in Syria, transfer of weapons to terrorists. ► ◄ Last Briefs