21:50 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Israel planned to resettle 60,000 Arabs in Paraguay in 1969 Newly published minutes from government meeting in 1969 show Paraguay had agreed to accept 60,000 Arab immigrants in exchange for payment.