Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20 Naftali Bennett: 'Supreme Court judges have compassion for murderer's family' Yamina Chairman blasts decision against demolition of Amit Ben Yigal's killer's house. 'Mazuz and Kara, what were you thinking?'