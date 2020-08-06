Moshe Ya'alon: 'Leave the government, it's not too late'

MK Moshe Ya'alon (Yesh Atid-Telem) responded to the polls showing that Blue and White would receive a single-digit number of Knesset seats in new elections.

Turning to Blue and White's Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Ya'alon said: "Blue and White's crash is unavoidable, but you can still do the right thing: Leave this corrupt government. Pass the anti-corruption laws with us and promise to support a government led by us, without a need for new elections. It's still not too late."