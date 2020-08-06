Poll: Yesh Atid, Yamina, tied as second-largest parties

A new poll by Professor Camil Fuchs and News 13 showed that if elections were held today, Yesh Atid-Telem and Yamina would be the second-largest parties in the Knesset, with 19 seats each.

The poll showed Likud winning the most votes, with 29 Knesset seats. Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White party would receive eight Knesset seats, as would the Yisrael Beytenu party and the Sephardic-haredi Shas party.

The Joint Arab List would win 15 Knesset seats.

Both the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ and left-wing Meretz would win seven Knesset seats.