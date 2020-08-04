|
Lebanese Foreign Minister resigns amid economic crisis
Lebanon's foreign minister Nassif Hitti resigned on Monday in protest at the government's failure to tackle the country’s economic crisis, warning that if there is no will to reform "the ship will sink".
"I have decided to resign today as foreign minister," Hitti said in a statement quoted by AFP, charging that the government had shown no will to initiate changes demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
