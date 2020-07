18:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 PA paper reports attack with pic of Rabbi murdered 2 years ago Read more Arab news site al Quds reports 'masked settlers attacked Palestinian' with picture of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was murdered two years ago. ► ◄ Last Briefs