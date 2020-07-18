22:44 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 26, 5780 , 18/07/20 Tamuz 26, 5780 , 18/07/20 'Kindergarten parents acted according to protocol' Read more Uncle of girl who attended deceased teacher's kindergarten tells Arutz Sheva: parents and siblings of the children are not to blame, acted according to protocol. "It's important to emphasize that according to Health Ministry guidelines, the family is allowed to act as usual, and attend school. In addition, the siblings of the kindergarten children were in complete quarantine and tested negative," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs