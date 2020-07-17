05:28
  Tamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20

Hamas blocks two Saudi networks from Gaza

Hamas has blocked two Saudi-owned news networks, Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath, from operating in the Gaza Strip over allegations of false reporting, multiple sources said Thursday, according to AFP.

Hamas' “interior ministry” and Al-Arabiya both confirmed the ban, which was imposed over a report alleging that Hamas had arrested several of its members for collaborating with Israel and that one senior member of the group had defected to Israel.

