05:28
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 25, 5780 , 17/07/20
Hamas blocks two Saudi networks from Gaza
Hamas has blocked two Saudi-owned news networks, Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath, from operating in the Gaza Strip over allegations of false reporting, multiple sources said Thursday, according to AFP.
Hamas' “interior ministry” and Al-Arabiya both confirmed the ban, which was imposed over a report alleging that Hamas had arrested several of its members for collaborating with Israel and that one senior member of the group had defected to Israel.
