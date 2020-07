13:35 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Parents protest opening 'coronavirus hotel' near school Read more Kibbutz votes on whether to allow coronavirus hotel near school. 'We're talking about 250 people, all confirmed cases,' parent warns. ► ◄ Last Briefs