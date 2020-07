06:00 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Hagia Sophia is a mosque. What about the Temple Mount and Hevron? UNESCO has politely asked Erdogan to rethink his decision on Hagia Sofia. How easy it was for them to say Rachel's Tomb is a mosque. Op-ed.. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs